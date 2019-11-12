SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother tried to break down a door at J.C. Penney in the Northtown Mall after several teens accused of shoplifting were detained on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shoplifting incident at J.C. Penney that police say “spiraled out of control.” Five teens were detained for allegedly stealing about $400 in merchandise.

Two of the teens spit on security officers who detained them and another hit security, police said.

Police said a mother, 41-year-old Laura M. Hall, showed up at the store with her 47-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth P. Mankin. Hall began pounding on the security door and yelling at officers.

Hall then picked up a five-foot-long bench outside of the office and used it as a battering ram to try to break down the door, police said.

When this did not work, Hall grabbed a metal stanchion from the beauty shop and began to swing it, hitting the door repeatedly, police said. She could not open the door, so she tried to get Mankin to hit it.

While asking for Mankin’s help, Hall shoved and hit him several times, police said. Mankin then picked up the same stanchion and started to slam the door repeatedly.

Police said their actions caused major damage to a very heavy security door, which was finally forced open.

The teens inside the office were “causing chaos” while Hall and Mankins were trying to break down the door, police said. They started flipping over the desk, throwing items, jumping on top of furniture and taking the phone from security, police said.

Police said the teens were screaming, swearing and assaulting security officers.

After an investigation, two teens were booked for robbery and three were charged with misdemeanor theft, police said.

Hall was charged with disorderly conduct, malicious mischief for damage to the door and domestic violence assault for hitting Mankin, police said.

Mankin fled the scene, but charges are being filed against him for malicious mischief for his part in damaging the door.

