Spokane Police ask for public's help finding missing vulnerable adult

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 72 year old Joseph Castillo. He walked away from his residence near Regal and Diamond in Hillyard overnight, according to Spokane Police Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel.

Castillo has dementia and extensive medical problems that require daily medication, Van Tassel said.

Castillo also needs a cane or walker to get around. It is believed Castillo could still be in the Hillyard area if he didn't get into a bus or someone's car.