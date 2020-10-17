x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Crime

Pullman police looking for four missing teens

The four teens are believed to be headed toward Montana. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (509)-334-0802.
Credit: Pullman Police department

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman police department is searching for four missing teens who may be runaways headed toward Montana. 

The girls were last seen at their home around 2:45 a.m. according to a post on the Pullman Police Department's Facebook page

The boys, identified as Caleb and Ricardo, are believed to be with them. 

The Pullman Police Department provided a picture of the car the juveniles are believed to be traveling in below: 

Posted by City of Pullman Police Department on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at (509)-334-0802. 

This is a developing story, check back here for more information. 

Related Articles