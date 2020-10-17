Pullman police looking for four missing teens

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman police department is searching for four missing teens who may be runaways headed toward Montana.
The girls were last seen at their home around 2:45 a.m. according to a post on the Pullman Police Department's Facebook page.
The boys, identified as Caleb and Ricardo, are believed to be with them.
The Pullman Police Department provided a picture of the car the juveniles are believed to be traveling in below:
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at (509)-334-0802.
This is a developing story, check back here for more information.