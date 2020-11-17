x
Spokane police looking for endangered missing elderly man

Michael Lehan was last seen on Nov. 15, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call Crime Check.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for 79-year old Michael Lehan who was last seen on Nov. 15. 

Lehan is described as a white male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and balding gray hair. His family suspects he is traveling with his dog. He should be driving a red 2003 Acura Coupe with a Washington license plate #AFR9748. 

Lehan's family noticed he was missing on Nov. 16 when they went to his home to pick him up for an appointment, only to find him and his vehicle missing. 

Anyone who has seen Lehan or has information related to his whereabouts should contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

