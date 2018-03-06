Bonney Lake police say a teenager missing since May 9 has been found safe.

The Bonney Lake Police Department says a passerby spotted the girl at a Puyallup bus stop on Sunday afternoon and she was safely recovered by Puyallup Police. Bonney Lake Police tweeted: "She's being reunited with her family. Please respect their privacy at this time. Thank you!"

"We will have no further comment at this time about her recovery. We will be providing info in the next several days as soon as possible," they added.

On Saturday, local FBI officials had issued an FBI poster with photos of the 15-year-old. Officials were still fielding several tips about the girl's whereabouts, and the reward for finding her had doubled to $10,000.

Police arrested a third suspect tied to her disappearance; that suspect has not been identified. An anonymous tip last weekend helped police arrest convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Counts, 29.

Fitzpatrick and Counts were charged Tuesday with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of the missing girl and gave her drugs.

After the teen was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick.

Police have said it’s not clear if the girl went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

“It does not matter whether or not the victim willingly stepped into this world,” said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, “She is underage and any exploitation is a crime.”

