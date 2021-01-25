19 burned bodies found near Mexico-US border town

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say they've found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas.
It's an area that has seen violent territorial disputes between organized crime groups in recent years.
The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle.
Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. All had been shot, but shells were not found in the place, leading investigators to believe they were killed somewhere else.
- Bucs become first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium
- The stage is set: Buccaneers and Chiefs will meet in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Man accused of killing Hillsborough County corporal set to make court appearance
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter