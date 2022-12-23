Man found dead in Medical Lake apartment from gunshot wounds

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies told KREM 2 a woman has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives in relation to the incident.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake on Friday.

A woman police believe to be involved in the incident has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on Washington Street in Medical Lake at 11 a.m. on Friday. When deputies arrived, they were told a man was stabbed.

The man was found in one of the apartments with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics began life-saving measures but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman police believe to be involved in the incident was detained by deputies and is being interviewed by investigators. A juvenile girl was also taken in for questioning.

SCSO Major Crimes Detectives and Forensic Unit Technicians are currently processing the scene for evidence. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim at a later time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

