MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — An increase in car prowlings have been reported in and around the city of Medical Lake, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking people to report suspicious activity and lock up their vehicles.

According to a press release from Corporal Mark Gregory, almost all of the thefts in the last few weeks occurred to cars that were unlocked. He said a couple of victims said they thought their car was locked but there was no sign of forced entry of manipulation of the locks.

Gregory said most of the thefts were of spare change, clothes or paperwork. He said there have been two reported stolen pistols, knives and some electronics.

Two vehicle prowlings occurred at the Silver Lake Boat Launch in late November. During the thefts, Gregory said windows of the cars were broken.

In late November, two possible descriptions of a suspect were given as a white male in his 20s and wearing a dark hoodie. More specific descriptors given showed the suspect as possibly 5’07” tall, average build, brown hair, wearing jeans and carrying a backpack.

Gregory said deputies arrested Joseph Thornton, 27, after a potential victim caught him inside their car. Thorton tried to flee but was detained until deputies arrived, Gregory said.

The man who caught him spoke to KREM 2 about confronting Thornton. Nathaniel Winden said he was leaving for work when he spotted the suspect.

"I looked over, and there was a car prowler in my car. I ended up chasing after him and tackling him and detaining him until the police arrived," Winden said.

While there are some similarities between Thorton and the descriptions of other car prowlers around Medical Lake, authorities can't be 100 percent certain they're the same person.

Thornton was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree vehicle trespassing and two unrelated misdemeanor warrants for the same charge. He was released on his own recognizance within hours.

Winden said he understands that 'police have their hands tied' when he comes to suspects being released. He knows there is only a limited amount of officers.

"It's just harassment, you know. It makes a lot of people feel like they can't come out their door without protection," he said.

Deputies say you should report suspicious activity to Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911 if you see a crime in progress.

RELATED: Spokane repeat offender arrested on stolen vehicle charges

RELATED: Suspect arrested in 3rd Spokane car dealership vehicle theft

RELATED: Suspects at large after loading ATM stolen from Coulee City on top of SUV