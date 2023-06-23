Medical examiner releases identity, cause of death for man found dead in Red Top Motel room

According to the medical examiner, 63-year-old John Trendowicz's cause of death was ruled as a homicide.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the identity and cause of death for the man who was found dead at the Red Top Motel on Saturday, June 10.

According to the medical examiner, 63-year-old John Trendowicz's cause of death was ruled as a homicide after he suffered injuries to the head, neck, torso, and left upper extremity.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office identified 48-year-old Michael R. Perry as the suspect and he was arrested on June 10. Perry is currently booked in the Spokane County Jail, charged with second-degree murder.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives responded to a report of a dead man at the Red Top Motel at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. When they arrived, they found Trendowicz in one of the motel rooms and confirmed he was dead.

Investigators currently do not know the circumstances that led up to Trendowicz's death.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.