SPOKANE, Wash. – Four days after the arrest of a man in her death, the Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed a 7-month-old died from blunt force head injury homicide.

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Rathdrum man and charged him with murder in the first degree for the death of the baby. The baby was the daughter of his life-in girlfriend, according to court documents.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office officials said Cody Hull was arrested Thursday in Post Falls.

Documents show Hull is accused of killing the baby by inflicting a fatal head injury. The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the baby’s cause of death and noted she died at Sacred Heart Medical Center on November 26.

KCSO said last week the arrest came after an ongoing investigation that began November 24, 2017.

If he is convicted, according to court documents, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years fixed in prison with the possibility of life in prison.

