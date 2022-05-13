Court documents reveal harrowing details in 74-year-old woman's death

According to the documents, the victim, Rana Lopez, was brutally attacked by her grandson, Kevin Andrew Wilson, before succumbing to her injuries in the hospital.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The following story contains graphic descriptions of violence and assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised:

Newly released court documents detail the events that led to a 74-year-old woman's death in Spokane County.

According to the documents, the victim, Rana Lopez, was brutally attacked by her own grandson, Kevin Andrew Wilson, 35, in January before succumbing to her injuries in the hospital weeks later.

Spokane police responded to the apartment at 1912 East South Riverton Jan. 9 after a witness heard "arguing" and "banging" coming from an apartment below her. After coming outside to see what the commotion was, Wilson, naked, burst from the apartment unit and began charging at her, according to court documents.

The witness said Wilson attempted to grab her, saying that he was "God" and that the witness was going to die. While the witness decided not to press charges, she did inform law enforcement that Wilson's hands were red.

Once law enforcement arrived, they found Wilson lying naked on a bed while Lopez, injured and bleeding from the face, was sitting on the floor near the bed.

While Wilson was detained by police, he reportedly yelled at the officers to take off their clothes and that they were dying. He also said that Christ is the devil, according to the documents.

In Lopez's testimony prior to her death, the victim said that while she was sitting at home on her computer, Wilson, who had been living with her since he was a child, came into her room and began assaulting her.

Wilson reportedly pulled Lopez out of her wheelchair by her hair and began hitting her with closed fists in her chest and head before slamming her head into a bed frame. The violence caused the elderly woman to lose consciousness for 3-4 minutes, according to court documents.

During the assault, Lopez said,

"Kevin, you're killing me."

An officer stated in the documents that, as police approached the apartment unit, the door was open and Wilson could be heard repeatedly yelling,

"Stand up. You're not hurt."

Lopez sustained significant injuries, including a brain bleed, lacerations to her ear that required stitches and significant bruising and swelling in multiple places on her body.

Lopez was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital by ambulance before being moved to ICU after doctors discovered she had a substantial brain bleed, a life threatening injury.

Lopez died from her injuries weeks later on Feb. 1, 2022.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner released information Thursday listing Lopez' manner of death as homicide. Currently charged with first-degree assault and indecent liberties, Wilson has been found competent to stand trial, which is scheduled for June. He has not received any additional charges at this time.