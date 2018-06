SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Mead High School Spanish teacher who is accused of having sexual relations with a student was released on Wednesday from the Spokane County Jail with a reduced bond of $50,000.

According to court documents, Wesley Perez will not be living at home with his wife, but will live at a different address in the Spokane area.

