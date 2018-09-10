SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night, Spokane's mayor David Condon addressed crime and safety in the city.

This was part of a speech before the City Council called the Statement of Conditions and Affairs. It is not technically a State of the City address – a longer speech he gives in February – but it is similar.

Among the issues he discussed: property crime. Thefts and burglaries have been some of the biggest issues in Spokane for some time, as well as a major focus of Condon’s administration.

“Safety continues to be a top priority of ours and our citizens,” Condon said.

He praised the decrease in property crimes during 2018. At this point in the year, there are fewer property crimes of every type – except arson – compared to this point last year. Burglaries as a whole have decreased by 10 percent and vehicle thefts have gone down by more than 5 percent.

However, violent crime has increased. The latest stats show rapes have increased by more than 30 percent, and domestic assaults more than 25 percent.

The mayor did not address violent crime in Friday’s speech but did talk about existing programs to prevent it, such as giving away theft prevention devices and new proposals, like hiring 10 new police officers. He said that proposal will be included in his formal budget, which will be released in a few weeks. In the speech, he did not mention financing for the proposal.

Of course, property crime is only one of the many issues mentioned in the speech. For the full address, visit the City of Spokane's Facebook page here.

