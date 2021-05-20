Mattawa drive-by shooting suspects at-large, considered armed and dangerous

Their last known location was near SR 243 and Road 24-Southwest where they abandoned their vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

MATTAWA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who are suspects in two drive-by shootings near and in Mattawa Thursday morning.

Rodrigo Quiroz, 19, Melchor Celaya, 19, and an unknown Hispanic man are suspects in the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office. Their last known location was near SR 243 and Road 24-Southwest where they abandoned their vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials believe they may be on foot and consider them to be armed and dangerous.

Quiroz and Celaya are both Hispanic men. Quiroz is 5’8” tall and weighs 155 pounds. Celya is 4’9” tall and weighs 101 pounds.

No injuries were reported in the shootings.