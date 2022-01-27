Man stationed at Fairchild AFB arrested in connection to Manito Park attacks

Spokane Police arrested 26-year-old Devontaye Harden at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An arrest has been made in connection to the attack of two women in the Manito Park area early this week.

Spokane Police (SPD) arrested 26-year-old Devontaye Harden at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The arrest was made with assistance from the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) at Fairchild Air Force Base, according to Spokane PD Cpl. Nick Briggs.

Harden was detained by OSI on Fairchild Air Force Base before being taken into custody. He has since been booked into the Spokane County Jail.

According to Briggs, Harden is an active duty military personnel at Fairchild.

SPD has no reason to believe there are any additional suspects involved in the Manito attacks.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the attacks happened near 17th and Grand on Thursday, Jan. 20 during the morning hours. Police say a man grabbed two different women in a sensitive area and ran away. Police did not share specific locations for the attacks but say they happened in the Manito Park area.

Spokane Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating the two attacks and announced on Wednesday that a person of interest had been identified in connection to the attacks.

Harden is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor. Briggs said gross misdemeanors carry a maximum of up to one year in jail.