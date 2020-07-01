SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a robbery suspect who was caught on film hitting a gas station employee with his car.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to a robbery at a Petro Station on West Aero Road just after 3:10 p.m. on December 23, 2019. A woman who works at the station said she saw a white man between 25-30 years old take $3 worth of food without paying. The employee also described the man as having red hair, weighing about 200 pounds and standing at about 6'2", according to the SCSO.

The woman told police she followed the man into the parking lot as he go into a white two-door 1990s Honda, according to police. When the woman stood in front of the car to take a picture, the suspect began nudging her forward, police said.

The man then allegedly hit the victim, causing her to fall onto the hood of the car, according to the SCSO. The suspect then allegedly drove forward with her on the hood before braking quickly to make her fall off, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim had a sore knee and ankle but was OK, according to police. A female passenger was also in the car.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call Detective Keyser at 509-477-6611.

