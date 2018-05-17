SPOKANE, Wash.-- A man was arrested Wednesday night on three counts of first degree assault, harassment and additional charges.

On Monday, 30-year-old Kenneth J Maravilla threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend and surrounding people in a store located on the north side of Spokane.

Maravilla threatened his former girlfriend that he would kill her even if it meant going to jail.

He fled the scene before police arrived.

Spokane Police received a tip on Wednesday after witnesses identified Maravilla in the 1400 block of North Atlantic St.

The suspect tried to flee the apartment he was hiding out before officers were able to arrest him.

Maravilla has at least 10 felony convictions.

This is an ongoing investigation.

