SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested over the weekend for lighting a molotov cocktail at at the Spokane protest for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Fifteen others were also arrested at the protests over the course of Sunday and Monday.

Gene Gallagher, 33, was arrested on charges of possession of an incendiary device, assault in the 2nd degree with the intent to commit a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

One other person was arrested for commercial burglary in the second degree and commercial arson.

Overall there were nine people arrested for disorderly conduct, two for failure to disperse, one person arrested for unlawful assembly, another for malicious mischief, and one for a hit and run and driving without a license.

