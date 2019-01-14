RATHDRUM, Idaho — A North Idaho man who pleaded guilty to killing his live-in girlfriend’s seven-month-old baby in Rathdrum is facing sentencing on Monday.

Cody Hull was arrested in Post Falls and charged with first-degree murder in early May. Four days after his arrest, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said the baby died from blunt force head injury homicide at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Nov. 26, 2017.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest came after an ongoing investigation that began on Nov. 24, 2017.

According to court documents, Hull pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge. Court documents show that he later pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

Hull’s previous criminal history includes failing to have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

