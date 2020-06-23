Man wanted for sexual assault of woman at her Priest River home

Bonner County Sheriff's detectives said the suspect forced the victim to the back of her home before battering and sexually assaulting her.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Authorities in Bonner County are asking for the public's help in searching for a sexual assault suspect.

A man knocked on the door of a home in Priest River at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and began talking with the woman who lives there, Bonner County Sheriff's detectives said. The home is located in the area of Peninsual Road and Peterson Road.

The suspect eventually forced the victim to the back of her home before battering and sexually assaulting her, detectives said. He fled the scene in an unknown direction using an unknown method of travel.

A smaller red truck with oxidized red paint was spotted in the area prior to the assault, according to detectives. It is described as an older box type truck, with a possible extra cab-type frame without the extra cab door.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the BCSO Detective’s section at (208) 263-8417 extension 3206, or the Bonner Communications non-emergency number at (208) 265-5525. Those with information can remain anonymous.