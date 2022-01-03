Man wanted for stealing TVs from Pullman Walmart store

Police say the suspect walked out of the store with the two flat-screen televisions without being noticed and tied them to a car's roof parked at the store lot.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who walked out from the Pullman Walmart store with two flat-screen televisions on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Pullman Police, the suspect put the two flat-screen televisions on the shopping car and walked out of the Pullman Walmart without being noticed. After leaving the store, he tied the televisions to a car's roof.

The post says the suspect spoke with a Walmart employee and told him he was working in healthcare.

Anyone who has any information about identifying or locating the suspect is asked to call police officer Humphrey at 508-334-0802.