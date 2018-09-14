AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police Department is investigating an attempted child luring near Sunset Elementary School.

On Friday morning, a female student said she was walking to school and noticed a white pick-up truck, with four doors and several colorful stickers in the back window, following slowly behind her.

When the student reached the skateboard park north of the school, the pick-up pulled into a parking stall and opened the passenger side front door, officials said. The driver then said, “Come here.”

Officials said the student immediately left the area and ran back to her home.

The driver was described as a white male approximately 20 to 30 years old, clean shaven and wearing sunglasses. He was also wearing a “beanie” type stocking cap. The student did not get a description of the driver’s clothing or license plate, officials said.

The Cheney School District and Airway Heights Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 509-244-3707 or the school district at 509-559-4599.

