Man suspected of shooting two people in Post Falls, killing one

Man suspected of shooting a man and woman in Post Falls turned the gun on himself when pulled over by police.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Police responded to calls of a shooting in the Columbine Ct neighborhood Friday night. When they arrived, they found a woman and man shot multiple times.

According to Post Falls Police, a man forcefully entered the residence on the 2100 block of Columbine Ct. Once inside, he shot the woman once and then shot the man multiple times before fleeing the residence in a dark-colored car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to Kootenai Health in stable condition.

Police identified a possible suspect who lives in Coeur D'Alene. The Coeur D'Alene Police Department located the suspect and preformed a traffic stop on the vehicle near 9th and Best.

When police stopped the car, the suspect shot himself. He was transported Kootenai Health and is undergoing treatment at this time.