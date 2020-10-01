SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy after a short chase on Friday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said preliminary information indicates that deputies tried to make a traffic stop at about 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

After deputies initiated the traffic stop, there was a short pursuit before the suspect drove into a yard, Knezovich said. He said it appears that the suspect hit a fence before getting out of his vehicle.

The suspect then walked toward the deputy and refused to stop, Knezovich said. The deputy then gave several commands before attempting to deploy his Taser, which failed.

Knezovich said the deputy and suspect engaged in a short foot pursuit before the suspect turned toward the deputy for the second time and reached into the front of his pocket or pants.

The deputy gave more commands before reports of a shot fired, Knezovich said.

Knezovich said the suspect has died. It is unknown at this time if he was armed.

The deputy involved in the shooting will be put on administrative leave per Spokane County Sheriff's Office protocol, Knezovich said.

Roads are closed in the area of Post Street and Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane on Friday as authorities investigate.

Knezovich said North Wall Street north to Francis Avenue will be "very congested" due to the presence of police vehicles.

Knezovich rails against I-940 amid investigation

Knezovich also shared his criticism of Initiative 940 during a news conference about the shooting on Friday morning.

He said the sheriff's office can no longer assist the City of Spokane or the Washington State Patrol with the shooting investigation after the initiative's passage in November 2018.

"The full burden of this investigation falls on those two agencies [the city and WSP]," he added.

I-940 was passed with 59% percent of the vote in 2018.

RELATED: Spokane Police Chief says I-940 will have little impact on department

It requires de-escalation, mental health and first aid training for police officers, among other things. It is meant to address police use of force and how officers are prosecuted.

"These new protocols are Draconian to the point where we actually have to get approval when all the pieces are finally put together from a citizen advisory board to advise them that the city needed our drone today, which they did," Knezovich said. "Technically, they aren't supposed to use...any piece of equipment that we own. That's ridiculous."

He added later that the protocols implemented by I-940 are doing "a very big disservice" to Spokane area residents.

Knezovich said the sheriff's office has officially released the inner perimeter of the investigation area to the city, while Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies are staying on the outer perimeter to assist with traffic control and other areas of the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

RELATED: Suspect in Coeur d'Alene July 4 shooting files $9M claim against city, police

RELATED: Novak family attorney says SPD body cam video 'casts serious doubts'