Man charged with felonies after gunshots damage Idaho Power equipment in Hells Canyon area

A Meridian man faces charges in Adams and Washington counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Idaho — Editor's note: Story updated Monday, June 12, 2023, with more information about the arrest and charges.

After a late-night "coordinated effort" between law enforcement along the Idaho-Oregon border, a man suspected of shooting at power generating facilities in the Hells Canyon Corridor has been arrested and is facing felony charges in two counties.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested 58-year-old Randy Vail early Friday, and that officers had seized "multiple firearms."

Adams County deputies, Meridian Police and the FBI executed a search warrant at Vail's home in Meridian.

Vail is suspected of damaging Idaho Power equipment at Brownlee and Hells Canyon dams. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it received a report at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday about a man shooting at the facilities.

"With a coordinated effort between multiple jurisdictions in Adams, Washington, Baker, and Wallowa Counties, the male was apprehended without incident," the sheriff's office said in its initial news release about the incident.

Vail is being held in the Washington County Jail on multiple felony charges, including eluding or attempting to elude an officer, possession of destructive devices, and malicious injury to property. Adams County is prosecuting Vail on the malicious injury to property charge; the other two counts are in Washington County. Bond has been set at $250,000.

No one was injured in the incidents at the dams. The sheriff's office also said no Idaho Power customers experienced outages related to the incident. However, someone in the Weiser area who contacted KTVB early Friday morning mentioned "several power bumps."

Idaho Power is working to repair the damaged equipment.

Temporary road closures are in effect on Hells Canyon Road while Idaho Power crews use a crane to work on the dam.

The road over Hells Canyon Dam will be closed on June 13 and 14 and again on June 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The crane will be moved to allow traffic to pass from noon to 1 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be on hand for the closures. Pedestrians will be allowed to cross when crews determine it is safe to do so.

According to a news release from Idaho Power, the crane will be used to hold workers while they clear vegetation from the face of the dam on June 13 and 14. The June 27-28 closure is for the installation of stoplogs necessary for testing of the dam's sluice gates.

The Hells Canyon and Brownlee dams, along with the Oxbow Dam, form Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Complex, which, according to the company, provides about 70% of Idaho Power's annual hydroelectric generation.

Watch more Local News: