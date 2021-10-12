Man seriously injured in East Spokane stabbing, suspect arrested

The victim was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday morning in connection to a stabbing in the Sprague Union District.

According to a press release, 30-year-old Chester Gray was arrested for first and second degree assault in connection to the stabbing.

On Tuesday at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man being stabbed at the 1600 block of E. 1st Ave. Police arrived at the scene and located a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Officers provided initial medical attention to the victim before medical staff arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The motive that lead Gray to attack the man is under investigation.