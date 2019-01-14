RATHDRUM, Idaho — A North Idaho man who pleaded guilty to killing his live-in girlfriend’s 7-month-old baby in Rathdrum received a 15 year prison sentence Monday.

Cody Hull entered an Alford plea, meaning he does not admit guilt but believes the prosecution has enough evidence for a guilty verdict, to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eligibility for parole after five years. Hull and his family continued to stand by his innocence in court Monday and claimed the kid's mother thought Hull was innocent as well.

Hull was arrested in Post Falls and charged with first-degree murder in early May. Four days after his arrest, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said the baby died from blunt force head injury homicide at Sacred Heart Medical Center on Nov. 26, 2017.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest came after an ongoing investigation that began on Nov. 24, 2017.

According to court documents, Hull pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

Hull’s previous criminal history includes failing to have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

RELATED: Kootenai Co. man accused of killing girlfriend's 7-month-old baby

RELATED: Medical examiner confirms 7-month-old Rathdrum baby died from blunt force head injury