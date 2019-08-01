SPOKANE, Wash. – A man posing as a Comcast/Xfinity employee targeted at least one resident at a Spokane retirement community.

Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien said a single police report was taken and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect has not been found.

Lori Little posted about the incident on her Facebook page. It has since been shared more than 270 times.

Little said the man told one of the residents he would turn off her TV if he did not get her credit card number.

“She was 90 years old and was very frightened, and so she did give him her credit card. This guy is slick – he had made special decals for the vest, beanie cap, and even the silver sedan he was driving,” Little wrote on Facebook.

Little wrote on Facebook that seven witnesses could identify the man if he is found.

O’Brien confirmed that the information Little posted on Facebook matches the police report.