Man killed inside Deer Park home with signs of burglary identified, police still searching for person of interest

According to the medical examiner, Richard Purdy died from sharp and blunt force injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEER PARK, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in his Deer Park home on December 26 as 83-year-old Richard Purdy.

According to the medical examiner, Purdy died from sharp and blunt force injuries. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) were called to a suspicious death call in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in Deer Park, Washington.

Once at the scene, deputies located Purdy and called Major Crimes detectives and Spokane County forensics to the home.

Purdy's home had signs of a possible burglary, according to SCSO.

Authorities are searching for a white male, approximately 25 years old, 5'10", slim, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag as a person of interest in Purdy's death. Officials said the man might have more information about the incident since he was seen near the victim's home. The man could have a medium to large dog with him and could be associated with or drive a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the person of interest or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Monday is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10171903.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.