SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after a shooting on Spokane's lower South Hill on Sunday night.

Spokane police said they responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene in the 3100 block of E. 5th Avenue, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away, police said.

Police said they do not know how many people were involved in the shooting. There are no suspects in custody and police are working on a variety of leads.

Police do not believe the shooting was random but the relationship between the parties involved remains under investigation.

Fifth Avenue was closed from Greene St. to Haven St. on Monday morning while authorities completed their investigation. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2019-20075369.