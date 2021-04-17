x
Crime

Spokane Police shoot, kill suspect in apparent car prowling after exchange of gunfire

The suspect was armed and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Spokane Police Department.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said officers were involved in a fatal shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The SPD said officers responded to a report of vehicle prowling. When they arrived at the scene, officers say the suspect, an man, was in a car and had a firearm. Police said when they arrived there was an exchange of gunfire.

The victim told police that the suspect was in their vehicle and pointed a gun at them when the victim confronted the suspect.

The police said once the suspect had been shot, they tried life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred near 500 S Cannon in Spokane.

No officers were injured in the incident.

