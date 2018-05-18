SPOKANE, Wash. – One man was stabbed to death a few blocks away from Audubon Park late Thursday night.

Spokane PD said detectives processed the scene at the 2400 block of W. Cleveland interviewed involved parties and conducted search warrants.

Officials said they contacted a person of interest and that person was interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

No word yet on the identity of the person killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2018-20092478.

