SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a Spokane stabbing a few blocks away from Audubon Park late Thursday night.

Corey A. Ward, 28, died on May 18 as at Nettleton Street and Cleveland Avenue after the incident on May 17.

The Medical Examiner identified Ward’s manner of death as a homicide and the cause of death as multiple stab wounds and multiple incised wounds.

