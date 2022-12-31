Man killed in early morning East Central shooting

SPD says the Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue.

According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit is now in charge of the investigation. They ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.