Man kidnapped and tortured in Spokane Valley motel room

After being abandoned at a local trailhead, the man managed to call 911 after knocking on a family's door in the middle of the night.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man claimed he was tied up and tortured in a Spokane Valley motel room, then abandoned at a local trailhead.

According to court documents, the victim had arranged to meet a woman on Jan 14. at the Motel 6 parking lot at 1919 N Hutchinson Road. The woman invited him up to a room on the second floor and once inside, the victim said a man pointed a gun at his head while another placed him in handcuffs and blindfolded him.

The victim told deputies he was pushed onto a bed covered in plastic wrap and was shocked several times with what he described as a cattle prod. The attackers also pistol whipped him, leaving an open scalp wound, and sliced his wrist with a machete, breaking bones.

The man said he was tied up in the room for more than 24-hours, then one of the attackers forced him into his own vehicle, leaving him with the car at the Antoine Peak trailhead. According to court documents, the suspect told him not to move and that they would be watching him.

The injured victim eventually ran off looking for help. Kristina Bowen woke up at 3:45 a.m. on Jan 16. to a man knocking at her door.

“He was just asking for help. He said I need someone to call 911, someone tried to cut off my hand,” Bowen said. “Once we kind of realized that he was really just looking for help of course we invited him inside and called 911.”

The man was taken to Deaconess Hospital for emergency surgery on his wrist which he wrapped in a garbage bag.

Deputies found his car at the trailhead and had it towed to be processed for evidence. The Sheriff’s office said this does not appear to be a random kidnapping and the victim may have been set up.