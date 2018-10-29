SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — An officer-involved shooting in Shoshone County sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious person in Smelterville, Idaho, at around 12:19 a.m. Authorities said a deputy shot the man during an investigation into his identity.

The man was sent to the Shoshone Medical Center for treatment, authorities said. There is no word on his condition as of 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities said no law enforcement officers were injured and the incident is now being investigated by an outside agency.​​​​​​

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it is available.

© 2018 KREM