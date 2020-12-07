Man injured after drive-by shooting in Spokane, police say

Spokane Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that has left one man injured near Sprague and Stone.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Sprague and Stone by Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery on Sunday afternoon, Spokane police said.

People in the area say they heard what they thought were fireworks at about 3 p.m. and found one man injured.

A neighbor says that they saw a man stumbling around and then pass out on a yard.

The man suffered what looks like a gunshot wound to the chest near his shoulder. That wound is determined to be non-life-threatening and he has been taken to the hospital.

Police are currently looking for a silver Sedan that might have been involved in the incident.

Police are also going to look at nearby surveillance cameras to see if they can identify anyone that was involved.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting.