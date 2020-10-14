Man in hospital after allegedly stabbing himself during fight with motorist in Spokane

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a man on a bicycle blocking traffic in the middle of Pine road.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening conditions after allegedly stabbing himself during a fight with a motorist in Spokane Valley Tuesday.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a disorderly man on a bicycle in the 11900 block of East Broadway, about a block away from Broadway Elementary School, according to police.

The caller initially reported the man was pounding on the door of the school and was talking to himself. The man rode off on his bike, stopped in the middle of Pines and blocked traffic, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

Another caller reported the disorderly man was fighting in the street with another man. Meanwhile, another call reported the disorderly man allegedly stabbed himself.

At some point, an edged weapon was used by one of the men resulting in injuries, Gregory said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the man who was bleeding and applied a tourniquet, according to Gregory.

The man was then transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detective arrived on scene to continue the investigation.

According to Spokane Valley police, the second man involved in the fight was located and is cooperating with investigators. He is seeking attention for minor injuries said police.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time said police.

Southbound traffic lanes on Pines Road are closed while the scene is being processed for evidence as this is on ongoing investigation.