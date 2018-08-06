SPOKANE, Wash.-- The man who was taken into custody after a hit-and-run crash on May 31, told officials that he was being "chased".

According to a witness,the crash happened at Garland Avenue and Ash Street when a green Explorer ran a red light traveling westbound on Garland and struck two cars traveling southbound.

Authorities say Joshua Joe is in custody after he admitted to crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene, without checking to see if anyone was injured.

Officials believe that drugs and alcohol may have been the reason for the crash. Joe made statements to officials that he was being followed by people and officials believe that he may have been under the influence of drugs.

Investigators have seized a bottle of corona from the vehicle.

