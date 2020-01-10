Man in crisis believed to be armed held up in Mead home

When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted the man, who is believed to be unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

MEAD, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is working to negotiate with a man in crisis at a home in Mead.

Deputies were called to a home in the 12900 block North Yale for a report of shots fired 11:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they contacted the 38-year-old man and he ran into a fifth wheel trailer on the property, according to deputies on scene. The man is believed to be unlawfully in possession of a firearm because he is a convicted felon, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory.

Gregory said a search warrant was obtained for the property around 2:30 p.m.

Gregory said he is refusing to comply with law enforcement’s demands and to exit the home. Authorities on scene said negotiators have been on the phone with him for hours.

Officials on scene said the home belongs to the man's mother.

A SWAT Team and hostage negotiators are on scene working with the man.

KREM 2 has a crew on scene to get more information.