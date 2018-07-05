NEZ PERCE, Wash.-- A man's body was found in the Snake River just south of the Southway Bridge on the Idaho side on Sunday.

The deceased male was identified as Michael E. Krickel, 52, of Sparks, Nevada, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy is planned, officials said.

Anyone with information or those who saw Krickel from May 5 to May 6 are asked to call Cpl. Nick Woods at 208-750-2088.

Krickel was wearing a blue and red checkered shirt plaid shirt and pants, and white shoes when he was found.

This is an ongoing investigation.

