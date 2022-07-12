Shooter arrested near Riverfront Park held of $100,000 bond

The man who police say opened fire across from Riverfront Park faced a judge for the first time. He is held on $100,000 bond and considered a threat to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who police say opened fire across from Riverfront Park early Tuesday morning faced a judge for the first time today.

Nobody was hurt, but police say the shooter did point his gun a 3 people, causing one of them to crash their car.

Benjamin Crofoot is facing three counts of assault, 28 counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, police say a man fired dozens of shots into the air on Spokane Falls Boulevard, right across from Riverfront Park.

Court documents say Crofoot threw a cup of coffee at a moving vehicle before pulling out a gun.

One witness says he was sitting in his work van when he saw Crofoot reach into his waistband and pull out a semi-automatic pistol and loaded it.

Crofoot then pointed the gun in the air and fired six to seven shots.

According to court documents, witnesses say Crofoot shot a full magazine into the air, then reloaded and fired some more.

Witnesses described Crofoot as erratic. One police officer says when he got to the scene, Crofoot was walking through traffic aggressively with his hands in his hooded sweatshirt pocket and yelling.

Police officers ordered Crofoot to the ground where he was arrested without further problems.

He is now being held on $100,000 bond. Police say Crofoot has a history of mental illness. During his first appearance, the judge said Crofoot is a danger to the public.

His next court date is set for Sept. 20, 2023.

