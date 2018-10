SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a downtown Spokane 7/11 located at 2nd Avenue and Division Street

Officials said the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the suspect, who is believed to be a male, is at large but it is unclear how many people were involved at this time.

Police do not believe the public is in any danger.

#BREAKING: A man is dead this morning after a stabbing at the 7/11 in downtown Spokane. The suspect believed to be male is on the loose but it’s unclear how many people were involved at this time. pic.twitter.com/XolumJHyWA — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

Police don’t believe the public is in any danger at this time. The stabbing occurred somewhere around 2:30 this morning. — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.

© 2018 KREM