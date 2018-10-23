SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a downtown Spokane 7-Eleven located at 2nd Avenue and Division Street

Officials said the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said the suspect, who is believed to be a male, is at large but it is unclear how many people were involved at this time. Police have not made any arrests, according to authorities.

Police do not believe the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.

