MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A man who was on the run for around 25 years after the death of his girlfriend will now spend three years and five months in prison for her death.

A jury found Arnulfo Romero Bravo guilty of first degree manslaughter on May 1 of this year. He was originally charged in 1992 with second degree murder, but a jury returned a guilty verdict for the lesser charge.

Back on October 1, 1991, Barbara J. Kipp’s roommate found her dead inside her home on South Adams Street, according to court documents. The roommate said he had been on a fishing trip and when he returned, he found Kipp’s body.

A few days before Kipp’s body was found, a bartender had seen the pair together and Kipp had told him she was afraid of Bravo, according to court documents. She had previously told the bartender she was afraid of Bravo as well, and left hurriedly when Bravo went to the bathroom, according to court documents.

Another friend said Bravo had called him from the Sacramento area about a week after the body was discovered, according to court documents. When Bravo came back to Moses Lake, court records show, a detective from Moses Lake Police Department interviewed him and he admitted to taking Kipp’s watch and money from her purse. He also admitted to taking her roommate’s car, but did not admit to causing her death.

Court records do not detail how Bravo avoided arrest in the early 1990s, but he was eventually arrested during a routine traffic stop in Fort Worth, Tex. back in November 2016 after being on the run since Kipp’s death in 1991, iFiberOne reported.

