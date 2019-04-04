SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane County judge has set the bond at $1 million for the 28-year-old man charged with murder after a woman was found dead inside a Spokane Valley apartment.

Joseph W. Scheel, 28, will make his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon.

The victim was found dead inside an apartment on East Upriver Drive in Spokane Valley, police said.

Detectives charged Scheel with murder in the first degree on Thursday.

Spokane police said they responded to a welfare check at the Beau Rivage apartments in the 4900 block of East Upriver Drive at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

A caller told deputies the woman had not shown up for work in two days, which was unusual, and the woman and her boyfriend "Joseph" were having difficulties, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the apartment, the door was locked and the woman was not responding to phone calls. Deputies left the scene.

At 3:30 p.m. the same day, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to an attempted purse theft at a Safeway in North Spokane.

"During that investigation, the suspect matched the general description of Scheel and left in a vehicle which was found to be registered to the female from the requested welfare check," according to Corporal Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Deputies went back to the woman's apartment complex and talked to the complex manager, who said another manager spoke with the woman on Monday, April 1. Deputies didn't see the woman's vehicle and no one answered the apartment door, Gregory said.

"Again, without articulable legal justification to force entry into the private residence, Deputies cleared the location," Gregory said.

On Wednesday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., deputies came back to the complex to help managers try to get into the woman's apartment. Deputies also saw the woman's vehicle near the complex.

A manager then told deputies they found a ladder below the apartment balcony that looked like it was used by someone to get into the apartment.

Management unlocked the door with a master key but the door would not open and appeared to be barricaded from inside, Gregory said.

"Suddenly, Scheel yelled for them to get out of his apartment," Gregory said. "During conversations with Scheel, he refused to open the door, and he told deputies he hadn’t seen the female for a couple of days and didn’t know where she was."

Deputies then forced their way inside the apartment and found the woman dead inside.

After receiving a search warrant, detectives found probable cause that Scheel killed the woman. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The woman's identity, manner and cause of death have not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, Gregory said.