Police: Teen girl hides upstairs as intruder breaks into Seattle home

A 17-year-old girl was inside the home at the time, hiding on the second floor.

SEATTLE — A man allegedly broke into a Seattle home last week while a teen girl was hiding upstairs, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

In a blotter post, SPD said officers initially responded after a man called 911 on Friday morning saying his teen daughter told him someone with a stick was trying to break into their home.

Officers arrived around 11:30 a.m. at the residence on 5th Avenue Southwest, but the girl was too scared to open the door for the police. Fearing for the safety of the girl inside, police breached the front door and entered the home.

SPD said officers first contacted the suspect inside the garage of the home, where he was found sitting in the front seat of the homeowner's vehicle. Officers said the suspect had a gas can and a hammer on his lap, and when told to exit the vehicle, the suspect began drinking gasoline out of the canister.

The suspect continued to ignore officers' commands, consuming gasoline, so officers broke the window of the vehicle and eventually pulled the man out of the car after a struggle.

The teen girl was eventually located on the second floor of the home and escorted her out to safety.

The 40-year-old suspect has been charged with residential burglary. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Since Aug. 8, Seattle police have responded to eight home invasions in south Seattle alone, according to Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan.

“It is something that we have seen occurring and we do want to make sure the community is taking the necessary precautions, securing their homes and having the proper ability to communicate out if needed,” said Gulpan.