'You can't do that to your family' | Son accused of shooting parents speaks from jail

22-year-old Charlie Birkland is accused of first-degree attempted murder after shooting his mother and stepdad during an argument Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — 22-year-old Charlie Birkland says he's been having nightmares.

"Seeing my ma and pa in the hospital bed."

He's charged with 2 counts of first-degree attempted murder after deputies say he shot his mother and stepdad during a heated argument at their south Spokane home Tuesday morning.



"You can't do that to your family," Birkland said during a jailhouse interview.

Birkland told KREM 2 he was in a panic Tuesday morning. According to court documents, his mom heard him yelling in the bathroom downstairs and told him to keep it down.



"I'm just trying to use the bathroom but because I'm so stressed, I can't use the bathroom," Birkland said.

According to Birkland, his mom told him he had to leave the house. Deputies say the 22-year-old then went upstairs and tried to strangle her. A neighbor heard her screaming and called Birkland's stepdad, who was in the barn. The neighbor called 911 when she heard gunshots.



"I genuinely regret everything," Birkland said. It's no way to conduct love."

Deputies say once his stepdad came upstairs and threatened to call the police, Birkland shot him and his mom. They were rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Birkland turned himself in to deputies at Fire Station 81, a four-minute drive from the crime scene.



"They needed that priority to be able to call 911 and not have the line busy," Birkland said.

Detectives believe the attack was premeditated. According to court documents, Birkland hid a key to his stepdad's gun safe, wore gloves during the shooting and positioned his car along the road for a quick getaway. Birkland's mom was shot once in the back. His stepdad suffered multiple gunshot wounds.



"People will find that there's only so much they can put up with," Birkland said.

Birkland said life at home wasn't happy and told detectives he was abused as a child. However, detectives noted what he described sounded more like parental discipline, according to court documents. Birkland told KREM 2 he wants to know how his parents are, but a court order says he's not allowed to contact them.

"Hopefully by being a bad example, I can remind everybody that we need to love each other and take care of each other, and not push each other and manipulate each other like people are not going to break," Birkland said.

On Wednesday, a judge set Birkland's bond at $500,000.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.