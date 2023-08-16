Man assaulted with skateboard, repeatedly kicked, dies, 2 teens facing murder charges

SPD reports that the pair allegedly assaulted an unconscious man in a parking lot on the 3000 block of E Mission Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An 18 and 19-year-old are facing murder charges following an alleged assault with a skateboard and repeated kicking of a man in a parking lot in Spokane. The victim has since died from their injuries, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

Quentyn Tyndale (18) and Justin Haylett (19) were arrested for first-degree assault on Aug. 10, 2023.

SPD reports that the pair allegedly assaulted an unconscious man in a parking lot on the 3000 block of E Mission Ave. After reviewing security footage and talking with witnesses at the scene, investigators believe Tyndale and Haylett struck the man with a skateboard and repeatedly kicked him while he was on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was severely injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, according to an SPD report. On Aug. 15, the man died due to his injuries, leading to Tyndale and Haylett's charges being updated to second-degree murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

SPD asks that anyone with information about the incident who has not spoken with investigators call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2023-20156797.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

