AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two men are suspected of assaulting a man who eventually gave them what amounted to $1.50 in change.

Airway Heights police said in a Facebook post that the man was walking home after getting off the bus near Walmart when he was robbed by two men who demanded money from him.

The suspects punched the man in the face several times before he gave them all of his money, which was about $1.50 in change, police said. The victim suffered a bloody nose, some loose teeth , a black eye and back pain.

Police said the suspects also took off the man’s eyeglasses and broke them.

Airway Heights police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in the case. They may live near Walmart in Cooper Landing or Cedar Summit Apartments.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Officer E. Johnson at 509-934-1319 or ejohnson@cawh.org, and reference Case No. 2019-84009214.

